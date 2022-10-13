Dundalk ready to renew rivalry in Reisterstown

DUNDALK, Md. — After one of the most successful seasons in program history, the Dundalk High School football team is once again at the top of the standings in Baltimore County. It’s another big game on Friday night as they visit rival Franklin.

The Owls (5-1) enter the weekend with an undefeated record in the county. First-year head coach Tom Abel leads a team that has been dominating its opponents thus far, outscoring them 204-50. Senior running back Jordan Fiorenza once again paces the Owls. The punishing rusher is one of the best in the state.

This Dundalk group is motivated after coming up just one win short of a state championship in 2021. Dundalk fell to Mervo in 4A/3A state final. That equaled their deepest playoff run in six years and the deepest playoff run the school has ever seen. This year they want to finish the job.

"Just making it there in general was crazy. The atmosphere and everything, some people never get to experience that," said Fiorenza. "The biggest thing for me is we didn’t win it. So, now it’s like we made it there. We went 12-0. We did everything we were supposed to do. We just couldn’t complete the biggest goal. So, now it’s no other option."

"We just proved what we thought already. Every season we come out here and we believe in ourself and we believe we are a champion, a championship culture. We are a championship environment. Now it’s just time to win one," added senior linebacker/tight end Kevaun Briscoe.

"We are confident. We play with confidence. We play with that chip on our shoulder, that Dundalk edge if people want to call it that. But, we are proud of who we are and where we come from," said Abel. "Friday night should be a heck of a game and I’m excited to be a part of it."

Franklin enters the game with the record of 4-2. This Dundalk team calls Franklin the gold standard program in Baltimore County. They beat their rival last year for the first time since 2015. They will look to make it two in a row Friday when kickoff arrives at 7:00 p.m.

