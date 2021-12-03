Mervo Mustangs win 4A/3A state championship 22-13

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It was certainly an emotionally charged atmosphere at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Thursday night.

Two teams playing for the ultimate prize in high school football.

The class 4A/3A state championship game.

Mervo looking for their first state title and doing it with Elijah Gorham on their minds and in their hearts.

The senior passed away in October after suffering injuries in a game the month before. The Mustangs carried his No. 7 jersey onto the field and each player hugged Elijah’s mom before kickoff.

Mervo’s opponent Thursday night, Dundalk. Playing for their first title as well. They controlled the game early with the Owls up 13-0.

But from then on, all Mustangs. Late in the second quarter, after a Mervo touchdown, Dundalk punted and with a high snap, the Mustangs came through with the block.

Mervo took a 14-13 halftime lead.

Third quarter, the only score of the second half. Derek Dunn to Deandre Ferguson for the touchdown.

The Mervo Mustangs win the 4A/3A state championship by the final of 22-13. The first state title in school history. The chant after game ‘Seven Strong.

The Mervo Mustangs and Elijah Gorham Maryland state champions forever.