Defensive end Calais Campbell will return to Ravens for 16th season

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell confirmed on NFL GameDay that he will return for his 16th season.

The Art Mooney Sportsmanship Award recipient signed a 2-year deal back in April of 2022.

RELATED: Ravens bringing back DL Calais Campbell on 2-year deal

Campbell finished the season with 18 solo tackles, 18 assisted tackles, 5.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

Many questioned his future after the Ravens' playoff run ended against the Bengals, but it seems the pro bowler is not done yet in Baltimore.

Campbell is one sack shy from 100 in his career.

READ MORE: Ravens' Defensive End Calais Campbell helps feed the hungry