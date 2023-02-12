Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Defensive end Calais Campbell will return to Ravens for 16th season

Calais Campbell
Shawn Stepner
Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell on the first day of the team's mandatory minicamp
Calais Campbell
Posted at 2:46 PM, Feb 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-12 14:46:07-05

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell confirmed on NFL GameDay that he will return for his 16th season.

The Art Mooney Sportsmanship Award recipient signed a 2-year deal back in April of 2022.

RELATED: Ravens bringing back DL Calais Campbell on 2-year deal

Campbell finished the season with 18 solo tackles, 18 assisted tackles, 5.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

Many questioned his future after the Ravens' playoff run ended against the Bengals, but it seems the pro bowler is not done yet in Baltimore.

Campbell is one sack shy from 100 in his career.

READ MORE: Ravens' Defensive End Calais Campbell helps feed the hungry

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices