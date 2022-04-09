Watch
Ravens bringing back DL Calais Campbell on 2-year deal

Posted at 4:14 PM, Apr 09, 2022
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Calais Campbell is returning to the Baltimore Ravens on a two-year deal.

The team announced Saturday it had agreed to terms with the 35-year-old defensive lineman. Campbell played the past two seasons with Baltimore as well.

Campbell started 14 games last season and finished with 1 1/2 sacks. He has 93 1/2 sacks in 14 NFL seasons with the Cardinals, Jaguars and Ravens.

Campbell has appeared in 213 games in his career, with 194 starts. The Ravens acquired him in a trade with Jacksonville in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
