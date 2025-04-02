Buzz Williams introduced as the Terps men's basketball coach

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — There's a buzz in the air in College Park.

It's a new era at the University of Maryland.

Buzz Williams was announced as the newest head coach for the men's basketball team.

Williams brings his 32 years of college basketball coaching expertise to the University of Maryland, after former head coach Kevin Willard took a head coaching position at Villanova.

Williams who most recently coached in College Station at Texas A&M, has won 100 games with the Aggies, at Marquette and even close by at Virginia Tech.

"I have some knowledge of the DMV. I have some knowledge of the population, of really good players and really good coaches in this part of the country," says Williams.

He says the university's president Daryll Pines played a pivotal role in taking this job.

"His directness and how he wanted to handle the search and how he explained where the program was and where he wanted it to go, it was in line with what I believe to be right," says Williams.

In a college athletics world that is rapidly changing due to NIL and the transfer portal, Williams was asked how he plans on navigating this process at Maryland.

"One of the things that I've been convicted by in this process is, the skill set of the coaches had to change. The skill set of the staff of the coach has had to change, but what hasn't changed is you can still tell young men and their families the truth," says Williams.

Williams is taking over a Terps program that reached the Sweet 16 a season ago and a fan base that will be eager to experience more winning ways.