Maryland names Texas A&M's Buzz Williams as new head coach

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland has a new head coach.

The school named Buzz Williams as the new head coach of their men's basketball team.

Williams is coming from Texas A&M as a two-time SEC Coach of the year.

"We would like to thank Buzz for his years of service heading up our Men's Basketball Program. We wish he and Corey and their family all the best moving forward," Trev Alberts, Director of Athletics at Texas A&M said.

He spent the last six seasons with the Aggies.

This news comes after former Maryland coach Kevin Willard accepted the head coaching job at Villanova.

RELATED: Kevin Willard leaves Maryland to be Villanova's head coach

Willard led the Terps to 65 victories in three seasons at College Park.