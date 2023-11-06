The 'heart and soul' of the Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — After Sunday’s smashing of the Seahawks, Odell Beckham Jr. said the following when asked if this year’s Ravens team has the same culture as the Super Bowl-winning Rams club he played for a couple years ago: “One-thousand percent”.

Much of the talk in the postgame locker room from the Ravens was about players taking the field for one another, rooting for each other, playing selfless football. That kind of team camaraderie was on full display when Keaton Mitchell scored his first career touchdown. Players ran to him in the end zone to celebrate the milestone. It was part of a 138-yard explosion from the undrafted rookie.

When OBJ caught his first touchdown as a Raven teammates erupted with him on the field and on the sideline.

Each Ravens player genuinely cares for the guy next to him. That much is evident to head coach John Harbaugh.

"It’s really great. It’s what you want as a coach, and I’ve seen it in the locker room from the beginning, but it is something that’s dynamic – it grows and evolves. It’s a living, breathing thing; relationships always are," said Harbaugh on Monday. "Then you see it in a game like that, you see evidence of it, right? That was what you guys saw; that’s what we all saw. That’s fun, [and] that’s what you want. I guess you can call it chemistry or whatever, there’s a lot of words for it. But really, I like that. I’m happy about it. It is the heart and soul of a team."

Harbaugh added now the Ravens want to build off that heading into two straight home games against AFC North rivals - Sunday against the Browns then four days later against the Bengals.

