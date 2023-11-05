OBJ, Mitchell score first touchdowns as Ravens in dominating win over Seahawks

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens finished off the beginning of their three-game homestand in convincing fashion on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

No points came in the first quarter as both defenses were not giving in an inch.

The first score wouldn't come until the 2nd quarter when Gus Edwards ran up the middle for a 4-yard touchdown.

Baltimore's defense had another impressive showing, allowing only 3 points in the 1st half and under 100 yards.

The team finished with 4 sacks, 2 for Kyle Van Noy, 1 for Jadeveon Clowney, and 1 for Justin Madubuike, who is leading the team with 7.5 on the season.

After another stop, Baltimore got down the field again and finished the drive with another Gus Edwards touchdown.

Edwards now has 5 touchdowns in the past two games for the Ravens.

Baltimore's run game was undeniable during this bout.

Four Ravens finished with 40 or more yards rushing.

But the biggest surprise from the game was rookie running back Keaton Mitchell, who had a career day.

Mitchell finished with 138 yards and a touchdown that came in the 3rd quarter.

Lamar Jackson was behind Mitchell with 60 rushing yards, following Edwards with 52 and Justice Hill with 40.

Odell Beckham Jr. had one of his best games in a Ravens uniform finishing with 56 yards and his first touchdown of the year.

Beckham's touchdown gave the Ravens a 37-3 lead in the 4th quarter.

Other than a couple of fumbles earlier in the game, Baltimore was clicking on all cylinders against another tough NFC opponent.

Baltimore (7-2) will now prepare to face the Cleveland Browns (5-3) for their second divisional matchup of the year.