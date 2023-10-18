Ravens set to face best offense yet 'by far'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It has been four long weeks since Ravens fans have been able to lay eyes on their team at home. In just four short days they get the chance again during what should be a big test for the team.

On Sunday the Ravens (4-2) host the Detroit Lions (5-1). The Lions are one of five teams tied for the best record in the National Football League.

Their offense leads the way. Quarterback Jared Goff is the reigning NFC offensive player of the week coming off a 353-yard, two touchdown pass performance in a win 20-6 over Tampa. He has racked up 11 touchdowns, 1,618 yards and 3 interceptions. He is third in the league with 943 air yards through six games. That’s the amount of yards his passes have traveled past the line of scrimmage before being caught.

Ravens outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney calls Detroit the best offense his team has faced this season, "by far".

"Jared Goff makes some of the smartest passes, smartest plays. He’s out there calling the shots and the offensive line, that’s a good group," he said.

"They are executing at a high level. It starts with the quarterback. Jared is doing a great job with it," said head coach John Harbaugh. "He just knows how to run those plays really well."

"We’ll be ready. We’ll be ready to welcome those guys here," said linebacker Roquan Smith. "They are playing good ball, but hey, I’m from the show me business. So, you got to show me."

The pass rush got a boost Wednesday. Odafe Oweh practiced on a limited basis. He has missed the last four games with an ankle injury.

As for the Ravens offense it knows getting better in the red zone is a big priority after going 2-for-9 over the past two weeks.

"I will say we are having a little miscommunication here and there that I believe we are going to fix," said quarterback Lamar Jackson. "Hopefully this week we start showing we can put points on the board in the red zone."

Also going down at halftime on Sunday, Ravens legend Terrell Suggs will be inducted into the team’s ring of honor. Harbaugh said “there is nobody more deserving”.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook