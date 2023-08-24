Ravens to induct Terrell Suggs into Ring of Honor

BALTIMORE — Another Ravens legend is being inducted into the Ring of Honor.

On October 22, in their match-up against the Detroit Lions, former outside linebacker Terrell Suggs will take his spot alongside his former teammates, Ed Reed and Ray Lewis.

The former first-round draft pick played 16 seasons in Baltimore, producing franchise records in sacks and forced fumbles.

Playing in 299 regular season games and 18 postseason contests as a Raven, Suggs was a member of Baltimore's 2012 Super Bowl XLVII winning team.

"You were a prime example of what it means to 'Play Like a Raven.' For 16 seasons, it was a joy watching you perform in the purple and black. Through your leadership, dedication and dominance, you helped elevate our standard," Said Ozzie Newsome, former general manager of the Ravens.

Suggs finished his career splitting time with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. He captured his second Super Bowl title with the Chiefs in 2019.

His induction will take place during halftime of the game against the Lions.