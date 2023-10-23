Ravens set new bar for how well they can perform

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It was a win that sent a message to the rest of the National Football League.

It was a win that set a new bar for how well this year’s Ravens team can perform.

"It is important because success does breed success. Real confidence is based on having proven to yourself that you can actually do it," said head coach John Harbaugh during his weekly day-after-game press conference. "It’s one thing to believe in yourself and know the potential is there. It’s another thing to get out there and sink a shot and know that you can."

They did to the tune of a 38-6 destruction of Detroit. Lamar Jackson and the offense scored touchdowns on their first four drives and never looked back. Lamar was 21-for-27 with 357 yards and three TD's passing to go along with his one TD rushing. He also showed more growth as a pocket passer.

"He’s got a good feel in the pocket. He always has," said Harbaugh. "The ability to move, Lamar is obviously great at moving, and then also sensing people around him I think outside the pocket and then seeing the receivers downfield, I think that combination probably showed up yesterday as much as it ever has."

The Ravens defense was near flawless.

"Generally good sound, hard-playing defense. I think our guys are doing a good job with that," said Harbaugh.

This week it was a win in Baltimore. Last week it was a win in London. Next week it is a game in Arizona. From a time zone five hours ahead to one three hours behind all in a three-week span. Asked if travel fatigue is a real thing for his team Harbaugh said, "It's real if you make it real." He added, "It's all a state of mind".

Right now the Ravens' state of mind is pretty darn good.

