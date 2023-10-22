Ravens dominate Lions with Terrell Suggs in the building for ROH induction

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens came back from their overseas trip to London clicking on all cylinders against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium.

Terrell Suggs was in the building also for his Ring of Honor induction ceremony.

Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and Marshal Yanda were all in attendance.

Baltimore came into this game relatively healthy with only just Marcus Williams and Kevon Seymour missing the action.

The Ravens began the game with multiple scoring drives, showing more consistency in the red zone.

Lamar Jackson ran the ball in for a 7-yard touchdown to give Baltimore a 7-0 lead.

After forcing a punt, Jackson led the Ravens down the field again and connected with Nelson Agholor for a 12-yard touchdown pass.

Baltimore forces another punt leading them to score again off an 11-yard pass to Mark Andrews.

With a 21-0 lead, Baltimore goes 92 yards and finishes off the next drive with a 2-yard touchdown run for Gus Edwards to go up 28-0.

Mohamed Ibrahim, a running back for the Detroit Lions and a Baltimore native, was carted off the field after suffering an injury during a punt. He was ruled out for the rest of the game with a hip injury.

At halftime, Baltimore held Detroit to no 0 points and under 100 yards of total offense.

Jackson finished the half with 255 passing yards and 3 total touchdowns.

Detroit scored their first points in the 4th quarter with a 21-yard touchdown run from rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs. The Lions would end up going for a 2-point conversion unsuccessfully.

Justin Tucker would be called on for his first field goal of the day in the 4th quarter to make the game 38-6.

With this win, Baltimore is now 5-2 and remains atop the AFC North.

Jackson finished the game throwing 21-27 for 357 passing yards and 2 passing touchdowns. He also carried the ball 9 times for 36 yards and 1 rushing touchdown.

They will now head to Arizona to take on the Cardinals on October 29 at 4:25 p.m.