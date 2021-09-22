Ravens' Murray doesn't need to know names to score touchdowns

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It was as big as an early regular season game can get: the comeback against Kansas City. Now it’s in the Ravens’ rear view with a trip to the 0-2 Lions in their sights.

"We got to focus on Detroit now," said quarterback Lamar Jackson. "We have done celebrated, had fun, smiled about the game. It’s over with now."

Latavius Murray will look to continue his hot start to the season. He has a touchdown in each of his first two games.

"Finding the end zone, that’s what I’ve got to do if I’m going to be in there," said the Ravens running back.

Murray was one of the veteran running backs signed the week before the season opener along with Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell. Among the trio there are six Pro bowl selections, all between 2014-2017.

"It’s crazy to think," said Murray. "I think if you look back even a few years ago and to think if we were all in the same [running backs] room it would be a [salary] cap problem or something like that, right?"

There is no salary cap problem now and the only problem for Murray is getting to learn the basics about his new teammates.

"I don’t know everybody’s names yet still, if I’m being honest. I really don’t. I just say, ‘What’s up?’ like I knew them forever."

Through two games Murray is tied with Lamar Jackson for tops on the team with two rushing touchdowns. Of course Lamar’s have been a little more flashy.

The highlight was the eventual game-winning T.D. on Sunday night which was that flip into the end zone. Lamar said he is still smarting but admits he is ready for a repeat performance.

"I’m kind of sore. I didn’t want to tell coach because coach probably would have said something to me about flipping next time. I’d probably do it again though. It was pretty cool," he smiled.

Rookie Odafe Oweh was named as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday for his efforts against the Chiefs. The outside linebacker had three tackles, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit that led to a Patrick Mahomes interception and the game-changing forced fumble and recovery late in the fourth quarter.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) was among those who missed Wednesday's practice. Head Coach John Harbaugh said there were no updates on his condition. Stanley did not practice at all last week and did not play against the Chiefs.

