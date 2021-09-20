Win over Chiefs a 'confidence builder' for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — In the locker room following their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Head Coach John Harbaugh told his team the Ravens have had a lot of great wins but maybe none as big as the 36-35 comeback win over K.C. It’s a ‘W’ that could prove to be a catalyst for his team.

"It’s definitely going to be a confidence builder to win a game like that against a team like that and do it in your own stadium when the fans are so into it. That’s going to be something that’s going to be a big boost, I think," said Harbaugh during his weekly, Monday, day-after-game press conference.

There were so many big plays on Sunday night and so many huge moments. The clincher was the fourth-and-one conversion on their own 43 yard line with a minute to go. Harbaugh asked quarterback Lamar Jackson: ‘Do you want to go for this?' Lamar said yes, and iced the game with a 2-yard first down run.

"There is a lot of trust there, I think. Hopefully it runs both ways," said Harbaugh about his relationship with Jackson.

There is trust for a quarterback to score a touchdown even while flipping into the endzone for the eventual game-winning T.D. like Jackson did to give his team the one-point lead. That’s a-okay with conditions.

"As long as you hold onto the ball. As long as it results in a touchdown," Harbaugh said with a smile.

He added: "I didn’t see the flip until later. My wife told me about it then I saw it. Then I heard his hip hurt and I’m like, ‘Well, yeah, I’m not surprised’."

On defense there is no question the standout performer Sunday night was rookie Odafe Oweh. The first-round draft pick had three tackles, a tackle for loss, quarterback hit and the game-changing forced fumble and recovery late in the fourth quarter with the Chiefs driving to try and take the lead.

"We don’t win the game without the way he played and obviously the last play on defense. But, the rest of the game too," said Harbaugh. "He played 38 snaps out of less than 50 snaps and he was all over the field."

On the injury front Harbaugh said the neck strain Brandon Williams suffered in the third quarter Sunday night, is minor.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook