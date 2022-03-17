Ravens introduce Williams, Moses

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A pair of free agent signees were introduced by the Ravens on Thursday: right tackle Morgan Moses and free safety Marcus Williams.

Williams signed a reported 5-year, $70 million deal. He comes to Baltimore after spending his first five years with the New Orleans Saints. He is known as a ball-hawking safety who covers a large amount of the field. He has 15 career interceptions and 38 passes defensed.

"When the ball is in the air I think it’s mine every time. Sometimes I may hit my own teammate but that’s the cost of doing business. I may take the interception from them. But as long as the other team doesn’t get it then I’m happy about it," he said.

"There’s not a lot of these type of guys," said Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta. "To have a guy in the back end who has the type of vision, the instincts, the eyes and the ball skills, those guys are few and far between."

Williams said even with five years under his belt he thinks he still hasn’t reached his full potential.

Meanwhile, on the offensive side of the ball, the Ravens welcomed in one of the most durable tackles in the NFL in Moses. Let’s just say he’s kind of fired up to play in front of his new quarterback.

"It’s a blessing to be able to block for Lamar [Jackson]. My whole career I’ve averaged about five quarterbacks a season," Moses laughed. "So, just to have one is amazing."

The eight-year veteran inked a reported 3-year, $15-million contract. The 6-foot-6, 330 pounder suited up for the Jets last season and spent the previous seven years in Washington. He has played in 113 consecutive games.

"I want to be one of those guys that people can depend on and count on and show leadership qualities," he said. "That is what has driven me over my career to just be able to be out there every game."

"He has always been a player that we’ve admired," said DeCosta. "[He is] big, tough, very smart and also very durable. He is a versatile guy who can play different spots."

While Moses and Williams are the two official signings for the Ravens, as of Thursday it does not look like Za’Darius Smith will be the next. After originally agreeing to a contract with Baltimore on Wednesday, the pass-rusher has reportedly had a change of heart and won’t sign to return to the team that drafted him. DeCosta declined to speak about any potential Smith deal on Thursday.

