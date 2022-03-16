Watch
Reports: Ravens agree to four-year deal with former Pro Bowl pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Associated Press
Posted at 5:05 PM, Mar 16, 2022
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are adding a much-needed passer to their defense.

The Ravens have agree to a four-year, $35 million deal with former Pro Bowl player Za'Darius Smith, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Smith, an outside linebacker, was drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round in 2015.

He played with the Ravens through 2018 until his signed with the Green Bay Packers.

Smith was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2020, and was recently released by the Packers after playing just one game during an injury-plagued 2021 season.

In seven seasons, Smith tallied 227 tackles, 44.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles.

He played all 16 games in 2019 and 2020, combining for 26 sacks in those years.

Smith joins safety Marcus Williams, who signed a five-year deal, as new pieces to Baltimore's defense.

