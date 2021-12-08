Ravens draw Browns for second time in three weeks

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — When looking at the Ravens' upcoming weekend, you have to recount last weekend.

While the Ravens were losing to the Steelers the Browns were at home on their bye week. That was a week after the Ravens and Browns battled in Baltimore. So, for the second time in three weeks it’s the Ravens and the Browns. This time Cleveland is rested in the ultimate 2021 scheduling quirk.

"I guess they have a little advantage, just being healthy. But, I mean, nobody cares. This is the AFC North," said cornerback Anthony Averett.

"There are always challenges and difficulties that you have to deal with, whether it’s schedule or whatever it is. So, we’ll just deal with it and play the game," said head coach John Harbaugh.

When they play it Lamar Jackson wants to show he isn’t the quarterback who tossed those career-worst four interceptions two weeks ago against the Browns.

"That’s over with. It’s a new week," he said. "We are playing them at their place this time. It’s definitely going to be different results. It’s not going to be the same situation from when we played them at home."

That game was one of the Ravens defense’s best efforts this year. They held the NFL’s top rushing attack at the time to only 40 yards. It’ll be tough to duplicate that against Nick Chubb and company.

"I know they are going to try to establish a run game like they did last game," said Averett.

Through the air the Browns have concerns at tight end. Harrison Bryant is out with an ankle injury. David Njoku’s status is uncertain. He’s on the COVID-19 list.

On the Ravens side of things we know Marlon Humphrey won’t take the field. The team’s No. 1 cornerback was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. He is out for the year after tearing his pectoral muscle on Sunday.

That means Anthony Averett is the now Baltimore’s top corner.

"I’m ready for it, prepared for it. I’ve been here. I’m confident," said Averett. "Coaches, they definitely prepare for it. They prepare us for it. So, I’m ready for it."

