Ravens victorious over Browns despite Jackson's four interceptions

BALTIMORE — Despite posting a career-worst four interceptions on Sunday Night Football, Lamar Jackson still led the Ravens to a 16-10 win over the rival Cleveland Browns.

Prior to Jackson, quarterbacks who tossed four interceptions in a single contest had lost 41-straight games.

"I’m hot, though. I threw four interceptions, three in the first half. I feel like those drives, when the interceptions came, we could’ve done something on those drives. We could’ve put points on the board. I just told my team, ‘that’s me. I owe y’all, it’ll still be on my mind, because I'll still be talking about it, but you have to move on – move on to the next job," said Jackson after the game.

Although there weren't too many highlights on the night for the former MVP, he and tight end Mark Andrews connected four times including for a touchdown under immense pressure.

All of Baltimore's other scoring on the night came from kicker Justin Tucker.

The team's record improved to 8-3, remaining atop the AFC North standings. Next Sunday, the Ravens head over to Pittsburgh.

