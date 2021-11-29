Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Ravens victorious over Browns despite Jackson's four interceptions

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Bottari/AP Images
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is seen on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/AP Images for NFL)
Lamar Jackson
Posted at 9:13 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 09:35:37-05

BALTIMORE — Despite posting a career-worst four interceptions on Sunday Night Football, Lamar Jackson still led the Ravens to a 16-10 win over the rival Cleveland Browns.

Prior to Jackson, quarterbacks who tossed four interceptions in a single contest had lost 41-straight games.

"I’m hot, though. I threw four interceptions, three in the first half. I feel like those drives, when the interceptions came, we could’ve done something on those drives. We could’ve put points on the board. I just told my team, ‘that’s me. I owe y’all, it’ll still be on my mind, because I'll still be talking about it, but you have to move on – move on to the next job," said Jackson after the game.

Although there weren't too many highlights on the night for the former MVP, he and tight end Mark Andrews connected four times including for a touchdown under immense pressure.

All of Baltimore's other scoring on the night came from kicker Justin Tucker.

The team's record improved to 8-3, remaining atop the AFC North standings. Next Sunday, the Ravens head over to Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019