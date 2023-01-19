Ravens' DeCosta: 'I truly believe Lamar wants to finish his career in Baltimore'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — We haven’t seen quarterback Lamar Jackson on the field since he sprained his knee on December 4. Will we ever see him again in a Ravens uniform? If you ask general manager Eric DeCosta the answer is, unequivocally, yes.

"I truly believe Lamar wants to finish his career in Baltimore. I just believe that," said DeCosta.

The GM and head coach John Harbaugh held their end-of-season press conference on Thursday.

Jackson is a pending free agent. The most dynamic, important player on the roster just finished playing on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. He is currently without a contract for 2023. DeCosta expressed confidence that the duo can work out a long-term deal this year.

"Well, it certainly takes two to tango but I think Lamar and I have a great relationship. I think we communicate quite often. We spent some time together today as a matter of fact. We have spoken throughout the season multiple times," said DeCosta. "We’ll try to hammer out a deal and hopefully we can get to that point."

"Lamar Jackson is our quarterback," added Harbaugh. "I have every faith that it’s going to get done… Eric wants him here. I want him here. [Owner] Steve [Bisciotti] wants him here and Lamar wants to be here. So, it’s going to work out."

When I asked DeCosta whether a guaranteed contract is on the table for Jackson, he declined to say. He did say it’s a challenge negotiating with a player like Lamar, who does not have an agent, but added the team’s relationship with Jackson is "fantastic".

"I told Lamar that, 'Hey, this thing has been a burden for both of us'. And I said, 'But when this thing is over we are going to feel like a million bucks'."

DeCosta added he does not believe the contract situation played any role in Lamar missing the final six games of the season.

If a deal can’t be worked out the Ravens can place the franchise tag on Jackson to prevent him from becoming a free agent.

When asked if Jackson will be the Ravens’ starting quarterback when next season begins, DeCosta answered: "I don’t see any reason why he won’t be".

Whether it is with Lamar or not we do know the Ravens' offense will have a new voice in charge of it next season.

In a much anticipated move, the team parted ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman after four seasons in that role and six with the team. In a statement Roman said he stepped down to pursue other opportunities.

"Greg is a great coach and he did the best he could every single week, every single day," said Harbaugh. "We leave that era, kind of, and we move into the next era now in terms of our offense."

Harbaugh said he will interview internal and external candidates to be his next O.C. and Jackson will be involved in the process.

