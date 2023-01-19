Ravens, offensive coordinator Greg Roman parting ways

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman are parting ways after four seasons.

In a press release through his representatives at AthletesFirst, Roman says he made the decision to step down to explore new challenges and opportunities.

“After visiting with Coach Harbaugh and after huddling with my family, I have decided that now is the right time to move on from the Ravens so that I can explore new challenges and opportunities," said Roman. "Baltimore fans are, quite simply amazing. I’ll truly miss Baltimore, but at the same time I am excited to attack my next opportunity with focus and passion.”

Harbaugh has since issued a statement praising Roman for dozens of achievements earned while leading the team's offense.

Statement from Head Coach John Harbaugh on Greg Roman. pic.twitter.com/itERSCJP81 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 19, 2023

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.