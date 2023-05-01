Watch Now
Ravens decline fifth-year option for linebacker Patrick Queen

AJ Mast/ASSOCIATED PRESS
LSU linebacker Patrick Queen speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Posted at 1:07 PM, May 01, 2023
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have declined the fifth-year option for linebacker Patrick Queen.

Queen was drafted in 2020 as the 28th overall pick.

Since joining the Ravens, he's accumulated 213 solo tackles, 10 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and 3 interceptions.

Fans were questioning Queen's future with the Ravens after they drafted inside linebacker Trent Simpson.

He took to social media just eight minutes after Simpson was drafted saying 'Sheesh.'

Queen was eligible to make $12.7 million if his option was picked up, now he will become a free agent after the upcoming season.

