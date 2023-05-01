Ravens decline fifth-year option for linebacker Patrick Queen

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have declined the fifth-year option for linebacker Patrick Queen.

Queen was drafted in 2020 as the 28th overall pick.

Since joining the Ravens, he's accumulated 213 solo tackles, 10 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and 3 interceptions.

Fans were questioning Queen's future with the Ravens after they drafted inside linebacker Trent Simpson.

He took to social media just eight minutes after Simpson was drafted saying 'Sheesh.'

Queen was eligible to make $12.7 million if his option was picked up, now he will become a free agent after the upcoming season.