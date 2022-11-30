Ravens back to practice, Lamar limited by quad injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It’s back home to get back on track for the Ravens after Sunday’s jolt in Jacksonville.

"Now it doesn’t matter no more," said defensive end Calais Campbell. "The good thing is we’re still top of our division, still got a chance. We’re playing for something. December football, all you want to do at the beginning of the year is have these games matter."

And they do. Baltimore (7-4) hosts Denver (3-8) on Sunday. The Ravens are trying to regroup from last Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, that blown two-possession fourth-quarter lead on the way to a 28-27 final. A big factor in that defeat was the offense going just 2-5 in the red zone. On the season quarterback Lamar Jackson and company ranks 24th in the NFL inside the 20-yard line, scoring touchdowns 51.4 percent of the time.

"We left some meat on the bone. We definitely would like to come away with touchdowns, six points instead of threes. For us, just focusing on everybody’s job as a man and executing it to a ’T'," said receiver DeSean Jackson regarding how his offense can improve in the red zone.

In the Broncos they will face the league’s third-ranked defense overall and best in the red zone. The Broncos allow opponents TD’s at only a 30.8 percent clip inside the 20.

"This is a defense that plays very well together," said head coach John Harbaugh. "It’s a very good system defense. They play very hard."

Denver’s offense is one of the league’s worst this season. The addition of quarterback Russell Wilson has fallen flat. Still, guys respect the nine-time Pro-Bowler.

"He’s still got it. Yeah, he’s getting older and stuff. He might have slowed down a little bit. But, he still can move. He’s just different," said inside linebacker Patrick Queen.

Lamar Jackson was limited in practice on Wednesday. The injury report lists him as dealing with a quad issue.

Any reaction from Jackson regarding that profanity-laced postgame tweet following Sunday’s loss will have to wait. Lamar did not speak to reporters on Wednesday. A team spokesman said he was receiving treatment after practice and will be available over the next couple days.

Other injury notes from Wednesday: running back J.K. Dobbins took part in practice, back from a knee procedure. The team now has three weeks to activate him off injured reserve or he will miss the rest of the season. Safety Kyle Hamilton returned and was limited after missing last game with a knee injury. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley was limited as well. He missed last Sunday with an ankle injury.

Lamar Jackson and the #Ravens welcome J.K. Dobbins (knee) back to practice. pic.twitter.com/2gPIidHYzS — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) November 30, 2022

Also, Harbaugh confirmed that Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman has spoken with Stanford University about their head coaching vacancy.

