Lamar Jackson responds to fan criticism with profanity laced tweet

Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson's vulgar tweet at fan
Lamar Jackson
Posted at 1:53 PM, Nov 28, 2022
BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson responded to a fan on Twitter after the fan commented on the Ravens performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The fan tweeted about the game coming down to another Justin Tucker field goal stating "Games like this should not come to Justin Tucker."

He also called for the Ravens to 'let Jackson walk'.

Jackson responded to the fan stating that the fan was 'cappin' and never smelt a football field in his life.

Lamar Jackson blurred tweet

Jackson finished the tweet with a statement that did not sit well with fans, the tweet was later taken down.

Many have called for Jackson to be suspended or fined for his response to the fan, many are calling the tweet homophobic.

This leaves the NFL community wondering if Jackson will indeed receive a penalty for his response.

Here is how head coach John Harbaugh responded.

