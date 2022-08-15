Marcus Peters makes training camp debut

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ever so slowly the Ravens are getting healthier. The latest addition to the practice field is cornerback Marcus Peters.

"Marcus is in a good place," said head coach John Harbaugh. "[He] came back from P.U.P., did individual drills today."

Peters, activated from the physically unable to perform list on Monday, practiced for the first time since tearing his ACL while practicing on September 9 of last year. He missed the entire 2021 season.

VIDEO: #Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters returned to the practice field today for the first time since tearing his ACL last September. The three-time Pro Bowler missed the entire 2021 season. @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/CBNtW35wuh — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) August 15, 2022

His actions and his words are a welcome return.

"He is probably the most vocal defensive back that we have," said defensive end Calais Campbell. "He is a great player, obviously, two-time All-Pro. [He’s] just a beast out there on the field. But, his leadership and making sure the other guys around him are playing at a high level, I think is where we are really going to benefit."

No other player has more than Peters' 31 interceptions since he entered the league in 2015.

J.K. Dobbins also returned to the practice field on Monday. His workload increased as he took part in some team drills. The top running back is on the way back from an ACL tear as well. He returned to individual drills a week ago. He missed the last couple of workouts.

"He looked good. He’s back on track," said Harbaugh. "I think he looked a little better than before, last week. So, he continues to improve."

Safety Ar’Darius Washington practiced for the first time this camp. He is back from a broken foot suffered last season.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook