Dobbins makes training camp debut

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — With the preseason opener just three days away, the Ravens have a huge piece back on the field they hope will be ready for the regular season opener.

On Monday J.K. Dobbins made his training camp debut. The third-year running back missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in the 2021 preseason finale.

"I thought he looked pretty good in individual [drills]," said head coach John Harbaugh. "First day back he was out there in individual. You guys saw him moving around, running the ball-handling drill. That will be the first step. Maybe we add a little more every day and kind of see how he handles it and see how the knee responds."

VIDEO: J.K. Dobbins makes his 2022 #Ravens training camp debut.



Dobbins missed all of last season with a torn ACL.



@WMAR2News #NFL pic.twitter.com/cTvQG7SJLs — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) August 8, 2022

Dobbins will work his way back to full speed slowly.

Down the running back depth chart after Dobbins is Gus Edwards. He remains on the shelf recovering from his 2021 preseason knee injury. After that the stable needs to sort itself out.

Behind Dobbins, practicing, is Mike Davis. The veteran signed with the Ravens after posting 4 total touchdowns and 503 yards rushing in 17 games with the Falcons last season. His versatility is what he said has kept him around for an eighth season.

"Wherever you need me to line up - outside, inside, run routes, being able to block - just being able to be on the field on all downs, I think that is what has kept me in the NFL," he said.

Then comes Justice Hill. The 2019 fourth-round draft pick thinks he has improved even missing all of last season with an Achilles injury.

"When you get just a year to kind of sit back and reflect and get better at things you need to work on, I definitely feel a lot more confident," said Hill.

Veteran Corey Clement and rookie Tyler Badie are also trying to earn roster spots.

There was some off-the-field news on Monday concerning the most accurate kicker in NFL history. The Ravens signed Justin Tucker to a four-year contract extension worth a reported $24 million with $17.5 guaranteed. That keeps him in Baltimore through the 2027 season and makes him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL.

"That’s not necessarily at the top of my priority list as far as getting the deal done," said Tucker about making the most money for a kicker. "Now, it certainly has a nice ring to it. I’m not going to deny that. But, what was and continues to be most important to me is just being in the plans for building a championship."

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook