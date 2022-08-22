Likely shines again in desert

OWINGS MILLS — He is a player we are likely to hear from plenty of times this upcoming season - Isaiah Likely. The rookie turned in another brilliant performance on Sunday night in only his second time in a Ravens uniform.

The fourth-round draft pick out of Coastal Carolina was targeted eight times and made eight catches for 100 yards and a touchdown in a 24-17 win over Arizona. In the preseason opener had had four catches for 44 yards.

The tight end has fit right in with this Baltimore offense that heavily values that position. After flashing during training camp practices he has transitioned that stellar play onto the field against opponents not wearing purple.

"Really it’s just showing the Ravens the promises I made when they drafted me I was going to keep day in and day out, practice and even in games," he said.

Head coach John Harbaugh said Likely is "exactly what we expected".

"We took him expecting him to be a really good player. He has had some opportunities. He has made the most of them," said Harbaugh. "I think he is kind of a quiet guy. He asks good questions and he just goes to work every day. He doesn’t get flustered. He makes a mistake, he cleans it up."

He also racks up the yards after he gets the ball in his hands. He breaks tackles and powers up field.

"Everybody wants to be able to catch the ball but it’s really what you do after the catch," said Likely. "That is just something I preach whether it’s in game or even in practice."

"Once he gets the ball in his hands he gets way more yards than you’d even expect. So, that means a lot as a quarterback throwing to a receiver or tight end or even a running back is how much yards after catch they get and it plays a long way in your thought decision," said quarterback Tyler Huntley.

After a couple preseason games Likely’s chemistry with the backup Huntley is evident. What will it be like with starter Lamar Jackson? We’ll most likely have to wait until the regular season opener to find out.

