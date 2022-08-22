Ravens run preseason streak to 22, beating Cardinals 24-17

Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely caught eight passes for 100 yards and a touchdown and the Baltimore Ravens ran their preseason winning streak to 22 games, beating the Arizona Cardinals 24-17 on Sunday night.

Likely — a fourth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina — was Tyler Huntley’s favorite target for Baltimore (2-0) during the first half. The two hooked up for an 8-yard touchdown play midway through the second quarter.

Both teams sat the majority of their star players, including their starting quarterbacks. Arizona’s Kyler Murray and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson haven’t played at all so far in the preseason. Murray was spotted in the second half with a headset and playsheet, making calls on the sideline.

Huntley completed 13 of 14 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Anthony Brown threw two touchdown passes and an interception.

Trace McSorley got the majority of the playing time at quarterback for the Cardinals (1-1). He was 18 of 34 for 229 yards and two interceptions. Jarrett Guarantano threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.