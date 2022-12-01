Lamar on the field but not behind the mic

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — As the Ravens (7-4) continue to prepare for Sunday's game against the Broncos (3-8) we continue to wait to hear from Lamar Jackson. The Ravens quarterback did not take questions from reporters on Wednesday, which is his customary day to do so. He did not take questions on Thursday. A team spokesperson said Jackson will be available to speak with the media on Friday.

He has yet to address the explicit tweet he posted, following Sunday’s loss, replying to a Twitter user critical of his play.

Jackson returned to practice on Friday afternoon, albeit a tad late. He jogged out about 15 minutes into the session. Lamar left Wednesday's practice early with a quad injury. Jackson practiced fully on Thursday.

Meanwhile Jackson and offensive coordinator Greg Roman are coming off another game where time running down on the play clock seemed to be an issue. The offense appeared to be rushed at times during the 28-27 loss in Jacksonville. They were called for one delay-of-game penalty. Roman explained the operation on Thursday.

"Really, what we’re talking about is a race to be in control. So, it’s not, ‘Hey, how fast can we get to the line and snap it?’ It’s, ‘How can we do what we want to do and be in control of the situation?’ So, if we snap the ball an average of four seconds later than other teams, over the course of a 70-play game, now you’re talking, what, four-and-a-half, five minutes where their offense can’t touch the ball. Those are treasures. When you are having operational issues, and now you’re not in control, and you’re rushing and whatnot, and things are hectic, that’s not what you’re looking for. So, specifically, last week, we had some headset issues, communication issues, technical difficulties, if you will. We’ve got a protocol in place to handle that; we have to make sure we’re on top of that, starting with me – making sure that gets communicated. But that’s certainly not something that we want to do – is not be in control.”

As for Roman’s communication with Stanford University regarding their head-coaching vacancy, he did not comment. He only said the singular focus this week is on the Broncos. Head coach John Harbaugh did confirm on Wednesday there had been contact between Roman and the university.

