Lamar misses another practice, Duvernay placed on I.R.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — For the start of a third straight week Lamar Jackson was nowhere to be found on the Ravens practice field. The star quarterback missed another practice as he recovers from the sprained knee he suffered on December 4.

After Tuesday the team is dealing with even more injury concerns. Receiver Devin Duvernay was placed on injured reserve after leaving practice early with a foot injury. He is out for at least the regular season and one playoff game.

In 14 games this season Duvernay has 37 catches for 407 yards and three touchdowns. He also has a rushing touchdown and a kick return touchdown.

To fill the roster spot the Ravens claimed Packers receiver Sammy Watkins off waivers. The veteran spent last season in Baltimore.

He’ll join a Ravens offense that is reeling and coming off one of its worst games in recent memory. They failed to score a touchdown last Saturday in an ugly 13-3 loss in Cleveland. They went 0-2 in the red zone. The passing offense was anemic. The Ravens (9-5) host Atlanta (5-9) on Saturday.

"I know there’s a lot of outside noise. For us it’s coming in here and working," said tight end Mark Andrews.

Regarding that outside noise and criticism:

"I don’t give a [expletive], to be honest. I don’t give a [expletive]," said Andrews.

"We trust the coaches. We’re just trying to make everything work and the plays are called we have to get it done," added fullback Patrick Ricard.

Fan frustration with the lack of production is loud. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman is bearing the brunt of it.

Linebacker Tyus Bowser posted on Instagram over the weekend sheets of paper he found on the grounds of the Ravens facility reading “Fire Greg Roman”.

Bowser said he regrets that decision.

"For me to post that, me personally, I thought it was a bad move," he said. "The first thing I did Sunday/Monday morning was go and see Greg Roman and I went to go see him face-to-face in private and I apologized to him."

Bowser added that he has respect for Roman, they are on good terms and are moving on to the game against Atlanta.

By beating the Falcons and getting a little help the Ravens can give their fans a nice little holiday gift as early as Saturday night.

There are ten scenarios this weekend that boosts Baltimore into the postseason. The easiest is the Ravens win and two of the following teams lose or tie: the Patriots, Jets and Dolphins.

