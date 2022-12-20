How the Ravens can make the playoffs this weekend

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have faced many challenges this year, specifically with injury, now they face the game of chance as they head into week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons with multiple different playoff scenarios.

The Ravens fell to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, making them now second in the AFC North behind the Cincinnati Bengals.

With the loss, they now look for the end results of the rest of the AFC playoff hopefuls.

There are 10 possible scenarios for the Ravens to clinch a playoff berth this weekend.

Those scenarios include:

BAL win + MIA loss or tie + NE loss or tie OR BAL win + MIA loss or tie + NYJ loss or tie OR BAL win + NE loss or tie + NYJ loss or tie OR BAL tie + NE loss + NYJ loss OR BAL tie + NE loss + MIA loss + LAC win OR BAL tie + NE loss + MIA loss + NYJ tie OR BAL tie + NE loss + NYJ tie + LAC win OR BAL tie + NE tie + NYJ loss + MIA loss OR BAL tie + NE tie + NYJ tie + MIA loss + LAC win OR NE loss + NYJ loss + CLE loss or tie + LV loss or tie + TEN loss or tie + LAC win

During his presser on Monday, coach John Harbaugh gave no update on Lamar Jackson or his potential status for Saturday's game.

With the NFC South matchup against the Falcons on Saturday, and the remaining two divisional games against the Bengals and Steelers, many fans are left wondering where the Ravens will land in the standings.