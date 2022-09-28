Jackson & Allen headline Ravens vs. Bills on Sunday

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It’s a date between the two early leaders in the race for NFL MVP: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The Ravens and Bills lock up Sunday in Baltimore. Both teams enter the game with 2-1 records. Both teams have Super Bowl aspirations.

Jackson is looking to continue his blistering start to the season. Through three games he leads the NFL with ten passing touchdowns. He also has two rushing TDs. He had five total touchdowns during last week’s win in New England.

"I feel pretty good," said Jackson. "A lot of studying, a lot of work out here on the field, and it’s translating over to the games."

"He is putting the ball in good spots for [the receivers]. He is holding the ball. He’s got a lot of courage in the pocket," said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

For any type of shot on Sunday the Ravens’ last-ranked pass defense and suspect pass rush has to contain the cannon-armed, mobile Allen. He has passed for 9 touchdowns, four to former Maryland Terrapin Stefon Diggs, and a league-leading 1,014 yards.

"He is on time in rhythm. He can do that. He can hold the ball and get the ball downfield. He can throw it to every part of the field, obviously. He is a tough tackle," said Harbaugh about Allen.

"He can make every throw on the move. So, he is a tough opponent," added Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell. "I think the biggest thing is just when you get to him, you got to get him down."

A new guy in purple trying to chase down the quarterback this week is veteran Jason Pierre-Paul. The outside linebacker was signed as a free agent and made his Ravens practice debut on Wednesday.

"J.P.P. is a great addition. Great experience, a heck of a talent," said Campbell.

"His veteran leadership, he has won the Super Bowl twice. He knows what it takes to get to the Super Bowl," added Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters.

We continue to wait on former All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s season debut. He is coming back from his second ankle surgery.

"It’s a priority to go out there and be at his best when he comes back. At the same time he is going to have to jump in at some point. So, it could be this week," said Harbaugh.

Stanley practiced fully on Wednesday for the first time all season.

Harbaugh also said that nose tackle Michael Pierce tore his biceps on Sunday. Pierce is determining whether to have season-ending surgery or rehab with hopes to return later this season.

