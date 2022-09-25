Ravens defense comes up big as they rally to defeat the Patriots 37-26

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — J.K. Dobbins and others make their debuts as the Baltimore Ravens rally to defeat the New England Patriots 37-26.

The Ravens were looking for a bounce back after their disappointing loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Mark Andrews was key in the offense catching two touchdowns from Lamar Jackson, his teammate Josh Oliver also caught a touchdown.

Devin Duvernay came up with another big catch for a touchdown, he finished with two catches for twenty one yards.

Jackson finished with five total touchdowns, four through the air and one on the ground with a total of 325 yards on the day.

Dobbins had seven carries for twenty three yards, Justice Hill was the spark today as he finished with six rushes for sixty yards.

The game was a back and forth affair up until the fourth quarter where the Ravens defense stepped up forcing 3 turnovers.

The first came from Marlon Humphrey catching an interception against Patriots wide receiver Davante Parker.

The next came from rookie safety Kyle Hamilton who punched the ball out of wide receiver Nelson Agholor's hands, it was recovered by cornerback Marcus Peters.

The game sealing turnover came from Peters as he caught an interception that lead to Jackson taking knees to end the game.

The Ravens now look to face the Buffalo Bills at home in M&T Bank Stadium.

#Ravens bounce back with a fourth quarter flip. Lamar Jackson with 4 passing TDs and a rushing TD. Defense with 4 fourth quarter turnovers. Baltimore beats New England 37-26, improving to 2-1. They host the Bills next Sunday. — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) September 25, 2022

INJURIES: Justin Houston left the game with a groin injury and did not return. Defensive Tackle Michael Pierce also left the game with an arm injury, left tackle Patrick Mekari left the game with an ankle injury, both did not return.