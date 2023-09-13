It's back to Cincinnati for the Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — After a week one win for the Ravens it’s time to step it up with a visit to division rival Cincinnati.

"Appreciate that past and understand the rivalry that goes into playing at Cincinnati," said safety Kyle Hamilton.

"Every game that we play is a big game, especially with guys like this, a rivalry game. It’s a big game," said linebacker Patrick Queen.

"We’re just trying to go in there and win. It’s a division opponent," added quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens play the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in Cincy. Baltimore is coming off their season-opening victory over Houston. The Bengals got clowned by the Browns in their opener, losing 24-3. Joe Burrow threw for only 82 yards.

"I’m sure they are going to be pissed off coming into the game," said linebacker Roquan Smith. "Obviously they are going to try to come out and get some redemption and we’re going to be pissed off as well. So, that’s how we play and we’re looking forward to it."

The Ravens enter the contest banged up. Several starters were injured against the Texans. On the offensive line neither left tackle Ronnie Stanley nor center Tyler Linderbaum practiced on Wednesday. Stanley has a sprained knee. Linderbaum has a sprained ankle. Safety Marcus Williams is out for a while with a pectoral injury. Top running back J.K. Dobbins is out for the year with a torn Achilles.

Running back Gus Edwards knows it’s his time to carry the load.

"I’ve always been preparing like I was going to get a lot of carries," said Edwards. "So, it’s not really too much of a difference for me. Just making sure I’m conditioned and feeling good during practice."

Melvin Gordon should be activated from the practice squad before the game.

"They are giving me the opportunity to go out there and showcase what I got," said the veteran running back. "I’m thirsty. I’m thirsty to show what I can do."

Tight end Mark Andrews practiced on Wednesday, in a limited capacity, with a quad injury. He was limited in every practice last week and did not play in game one.

The Ravens have lost their last three trips to Cincinnati, including the playoff game in January. But in all three games Lamar Jackson did not play due to injury. On having Lamar on the field this Sunday linebacker Patrick Queen said, "It’s definitely a big difference".

