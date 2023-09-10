Ravens overcome first half struggles to defeat Texans 25-9

BALTIMORE — Football is back in full force as the Ravens opened the season at home against the Houston Texans.

The Ravens were down a couple of starters to begin the game, Marlon Humphrey, who is recovering from his foot surgery, and tight end Mark Andrews with a quad injury.

Baltimore struggled in the first half offensively only putting up 7 points, which came from J.K. Dobbins in the first quarter.

Before that touchdown, Jackson threw an interception.

Zay Flowers got involved early catching a game-high 9 receptions for 70 yards. Odell Beckham Jr. finished with 2 receptions for 37 yards.

Jackson led all rushers with 38 yards. Gus Edwards finished behind him with 32.

All three touchdowns were scored on the ground, the other two, cae from running back Justice Hill in the second half.

The defense brought the pressure to rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was sacked five times.

Edge rusher David Ojabo was one of those who tallied a sack, but he sweetened the pot forcing a fumble on Stroud.

The Ravens held on to beat the Texans 25 to 9 and will now head to Cincinnati for a Wildcard rematch against the Bengals.

INJURIES:

RB: J.K. Dobbins: Suffered a torn Achilles and is out for the season, head coach John Harbaugh said.

S Marcus Williams: Left the game with a shoulder injury, did not return.

OT Ronnie Stanley: Left the game with a knee injury, did not return.