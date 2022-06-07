Watch
Instagram videos show Lamar Jackson working out as he continues to skip OTA's

Lamar Jackson
Aaron Doster/AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates after running back J.K. Dobbins (27) ran in for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Lamar Jackson
Posted at 11:41 AM, Jun 07, 2022
BALTIMORE — This week the Baltimore Ravens are hosting their third and final set of voluntary Organized Team Activities.

So far star quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed all of them, with no contract extension in sight.

But that doesn't mean the former MVP isn't preparing for the upcoming season on his own.

Check out these Instagram videos showing the Pro Bowler working on his arm strength and running drills in Florida.

Mandatory mini camps begin June 14-16.

In a Twitter post last month, Jackson indicated he'd be there.

