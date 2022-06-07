Instagram videos show Lamar Jackson working out as he continues to skip OTA's

BALTIMORE — This week the Baltimore Ravens are hosting their third and final set of voluntary Organized Team Activities.

So far star quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed all of them, with no contract extension in sight.

But that doesn't mean the former MVP isn't preparing for the upcoming season on his own.

Check out these Instagram videos showing the Pro Bowler working on his arm strength and running drills in Florida.

Mandatory mini camps begin June 14-16.

In a Twitter post last month, Jackson indicated he'd be there.