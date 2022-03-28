Harbaugh 'confident' Ravens will reach extension with Lamar Jackson

PALM BEACH, Fla. — As the NFL offseason rolls along, the Ravens’ most important player is still preparing as if he is heading into the final year of his contract. There is still no extension for Lamar Jackson.

Speaking at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Fla. on Monday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided the latest update on where things stand with his quarterback.

"I haven’t heard anything new on that. Lamar hasn’t talked to me about that. As far as I know he hasn’t talked to [General Manager] Eric [DeCosta] about that in the last few weeks," Harbaugh said.

Jackson does not have an agent so he is strictly dealing with DeCosta when it comes to any extension. He is set to play the upcoming season on his fifth-year option and make about $23 million. That is part of the reason Harbaugh said an extension isn’t in the forefront of Jackson’s mind.

"I’d love to see something get done. I think he is planning on something being done. We’re planning on something being done at some point in time. But, the way kind of the rules work right now it doesn’t have to be a huge priority," said Harbaugh. "I’m confident it’s going to happen. Until it happens it hasn’t happened. But, I’m confident it’s going to happen. I know he’s going to be our quarterback, and really when you’re coaching and you’re playing, that’s what you think about."

DeCosta has said over the past couple of months the franchise is operating based on urgency of Lamar.

"If it mattered to him then obviously it would be a priority at this point in time and I’m sure we’d be getting something done," said Harbaugh. "He’s got his reasons for thinking the way that he does and basically what he shares with me is I got to focus on being the best quarterback I can be. I got to go to work."

When Jackson and his teammates get back to work there will be changes to the way they practice. Harbaugh said the Ravens will approach OTA’s and training camp differently given the season-altering injuries to key players they suffered last year. There will be changes to how practices are structured and paced and how much time they spend on the field. Harbaugh does not anticipate the Ravens holding any joint practices with any other team like in previous years.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook