Lamar absent from Ravens OTA's

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It is the most glaring absence at Ravens organized team activities. Lamar Jackson is a no-show at the voluntary sessions.

"I’ll just let Lamar speak for himself on that. It’s for him to talk about. You can ask him," said head coach John Harbaugh regarding Jackson's non-participation. "It’s not for me to speak for somebody else on that. It’s up for him to speak for himself on that."

Jackson is heading into the final year of his contract.

"I know Lamar. I’ve talked with him. I know how hard he is working," said tight end Mark Andrews. "He is extremely motivated, extremely hungry. So, there are no worries over there."

We should expect Jackson to attend offseason work at some point, the former MVP tweeted on Tuesday: “Cant’ wait to get back”.

Can’t wait to get back😮‍💨🚀🚀💜🖤 https://t.co/Nb6gG50uYc — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) May 24, 2022

"I know Lamar will be here soon," said cornerback Marlon Humphrey. "I guess when things are really going, flying in training camp - if it was training camp it would be really bad.

"He said he’ll be coming in so we’ll look really excited to get him out here."

Humphrey is one of the many veterans who chose to attend the voluntary work this week. The corner missed the final five games of last season with a torn pectoral muscle. Also on the field was safety Chuck Clark as his name continues to swirl around trade speculation. He could be on the move after the selection of safety Kyle Hamilton in the draft.

Odafe Oweh was on the field as well. He had shoulder surgery in January. The second year outside linebacker said his big takeaway from his rookie season is:

"Basically I’m just extremely raw. I’m a potential guy."

Oweh added that there is a lot he can build on from last year. He said next year or even this year it’s going to be a 'crazy jump'.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook