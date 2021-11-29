Harbaugh wants Jackson, Ravens to 'embrace the grind'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It may have been an ugly game. It may have been Lamar Jackson’s ugliest. But Ravens head coach John Harbaugh wants you to know, in the end, it's the result that matters most.

"Lamar played a winning football game, made so many plays for us. So, you don’t want to lose sight of that," he said via video conference on Monday. "But, he’ll be thinking about the interceptions. That’s what he’ll be thinking about. I know how he is."

He threw four of them against the Browns during the 16-10 victory. Three came on consecutive drives to end the second quarter. How does he shake it off as his team heads into Sunday’s first matchup against the Steelers?

"There’s no macro adjustment that you make. It’s just a matter of keeping to the grind and embracing the grind of it," said Harbaugh.

No need to overreact after last night, said the head coach.

"We’re not trying to look at some grand answer or some psychological diagnosis about one thing or another. It’s not about all that. It’s about playing a very competitive game for 3-and-a-half hours and preparing for the week to do it and do the best you can and play your best game."

That’s just what the other side of the ball did on Sunday night.

Make no mistake about it, the game was won by the Ravens' defense. Among the biggest contributors was Tyus Bowser. The linebacker continued to take his game to new heights. He had four total tackles, three quarterback hits and a sack. He also made the final two game-sealing tackles of the evening.

"He has just been a steady, really good player all season and then to finish the game in a different variety of ways is probably very appropriate," said Harbaugh. "He has rushed the passer. He has played the run. He has been a spy. He is doing everything and then he finished the game for us. He’ll be the closer I’m sure in this game."

