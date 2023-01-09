Harbaugh on Lamar: 'He wants to play'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It is the big question every Ravens fan is wondering: Will Lamar Jackson be back under center when Baltimore visits the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the wild card round of the playoffs?

It is a question many are wondering at the team facility as well.

Head coach John Harbaugh fielded questions on Monday after reviewing Sunday’s 27-16 loss in Cincinnati in the regular season finale. It was the fifth consecutive game Jackson missed with a sprained knee.

He suffered the injury on December 4 against the Broncos and has not practiced since. Harbaugh provided no update regarding whether he expects Jackson to practice this upcoming Wednesday when the team gets back on the field. He did detail his star quarterback's demeanor during this past month plus on the sidelines.

"Lamar has been in great spirits. He has been. He has been working super hard," said Harbaugh. "He is out there again today. I don’t watch the workouts with the trainers, it’s with the trainers. Hopefully it’s progressing to the point where he can get to practice sometime soon. That’s really what we’re all hoping for, for sure."

It goes without saying the Ravens' chances at upsetting the Bengals and advancing to the divisional round are far greater with Lamar in the picture - a picture that will begin to come into focus in a couple days when the Ravens get in their first playoff practice.

"He wants to play," said Harbaugh. "There’s no doubt. That’s my feeling."

