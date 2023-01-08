Ravens fall to Bengals 27-16, will return to Cincinnati for wildcard game

CINCINATTI, Oh. — Turnovers were a problem for the Baltimore Ravens as they fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-16.

The Ravens rested many key starters on Sunday, including J.K. Dobbins and Mark Andrews.

RELATED: Dobbins, Andrews out against the Bengals, Anthony Brown makes first career start

Quarterback Anthony Brown made his first career start with the Ravens. He finished the game with 264 yards, two interceptions, and a fumble, each resulting in points for the Bengals.

Gus Edwards started the game for the Ravens but was injured and placed into concussion protocol, he was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Tight End Isaiah Likely had a big game finishing with 7 catches for 91 yards. Running back Kenyan Drake carried the ball 16 times for 60 yards and a touchdown. He scored the only touchdown of the day for the Ravens.

The Ravens finished the game with 4 total turnovers, two interceptions and two fumbles. The final fumble came from Sammy Watkins on the biggest gain of the day for the Ravens in which Cincinatti recovered.

With the loss and the Bills defeating the Patriots, the Ravens will return to Cincinatti to face the Bengals for a third time in a wildcard matchup.

The question remains, will Lamar Jackson return for the playoffs?