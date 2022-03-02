Ravens still working on contract extension with Lamar at his pace

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — As Eric DeCosta tries to identify the next members of his team at the NFL Combine, the contract status of his current superstar is front and center.

Speaking from Indianapolis the Ravens general manager was asked if he is confident he’ll get a contract extension done with quarterback Lamar Jackson this offseason.

"I hope so at some point that we will. We will work at Lamar’s urgency," said DeCosta.

Working at Lamar’s pace... that’s something DeCosta first mentioned last month during his end-of-season press conference. It sounds like the two have spoken since then.

"He and I have had ongoing discussions. We’ve talked fairly recently as well. He knows how to find. I know how to find him," said DeCosta.

Jackson will play under his fifth-year option during the 2022 season. Any contract that goes beyond that will have to be agreed upon between DeCosta and Lamar exclusively. Jackson doesn’t have an agent. All signs still point to that happening. The question is when will it happen.

"I was very happy to see him working out on the west coast recently with some of our guys. That’s exciting [and] something that we really think will help us this year be the very best team that we can be," said DeCosta. "He’s a guy that when we think about the Ravens three, four, five years from now, we envision Lamar being a very, very big part of that team and definitely a player that can help us win Super Bowls.”

As for the actual combine, drills begin on Thursday. DeCosta said he thinks this upcoming draft will be deep at offensive line, edge rusher and cornerback. Those are all areas where the Ravens are looking to improve.

