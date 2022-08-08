Watch Now
Ravens sign Justin Tucker to four-year extension, under contract until 2027

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) stands on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Posted at 12:59 PM, Aug 08, 2022
BALTIMORE — The NFL's most accurate kicker signed a four-year contract extension with the Ravens Monday afternoon.

This puts him under contract through the 2027 season. This also makes him the league's highest paid kicker according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport.

His previous deal only had two years left on it.

According to ESPN, Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history with a 91.1 field-goal percentage. He's one of just three kickers with a career conversion rate over 90%.

This extension comes after he set the NFL record for the longest field goal, 66-yards, to beat the Detroit Lions last season.

Tucker has also hit 99% of extra points in his career.

He'll be 38-years-old when this contract expires.

