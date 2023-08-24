Clowney 'a perfect fit' with Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Almost a week into his Ravens career Jadeveon Clowney is loving life.

"Coming over here, it’s been great so far. Great team. Great atmosphere. We’ve been having great practices," said the veteran defensive end.

Clowney signed a one-year contract with Baltimore last Friday reportedly worth up to $6 million. The 30-year-old former No. 1 overall pick said a big part of why he inked with the Ravens is their head coach.

"I’ve been a fan of John Harbaugh since I came into the league. I just felt like watching him on TV he was all about his players, asking them, ‘What do you all want to do?’. So, I wanted to be a part of it."

"It was a really easy conversation when we first met," said Harbaugh. "It felt like a perfect fit football-wise before we even got a chance to talk. Then when we talked to him and he kind of expressed what he was looking for and what he wants to accomplish and we kind of explained what we were looking for and what the need was it just was over."

It was just beginning when the new guy met his new teammates.

"That locker room fits me. It’s that type of group of guys," said Clowney. "It’s nasty, savage, doesn't really care about what nobody thinks. We just want to be physical and hit."

Clowney now pairs primarily with Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo as the main pass-rushers, building on that position’s versatility.

"That’s the good thing about being in a group like this one. Everybody can play in different positions. You don’t know where they are coming from," said Clowney.

As for playing time in Saturday’s preseason finale in Tampa, there is no word from Harbaugh regarding whether Clowney will suit up. Clowney said he is physically and mentally ready to go.

