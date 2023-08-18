Ravens reportedly sign DE Jadeveon Clowney to one-year deal

The Baltimore Ravens adds another vet to an already young defensive core.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Ravens signed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on Friday.

Clowney, who was drafted by the Texans in 2014, previously played his last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

During those seasons, Clowney tallied 11 sacks and 3 forced fumbles in a total of 26 games.

He's had three seasons finishing with 9 sacks.

Clowney had one of his most successful seasons in 2017 with the Texans finishing with 9.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

He will join a passing rushing group who has shown much improvement during training camp.