Bateman to miss 'a few weeks' with foot injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The major news out of the Under Armour Performance Center on Monday was the Ravens trade to acquire inside linebacker Roquan Smith from the Bears.

Nothing spooky about the deal or where the Ravens (5-3) sit on this Halloween. They are perched in the sweetest of spots in the division - first place and rested following Thursday’s victory in Tampa. The fright on this All Hallows’ Eve is the growing health concern for impact players on the roster.

On Monday Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addressed the injury situations regarding some key starters.

Harbaugh said tight end Mark Andrews' shoulder injury is nothing major. He also said running back Gus Edwards has a mild hamstring issue and is day-to-day. The news on Rashod Bateman is not as good after the wide receiver reinjured his foot on Thursday.

"Bateman is a little bit more disappointing in the sense that after the game they thought it was kind of a tweak. But there is a little more there from a strain standpoint," said Harbaugh. "So, conversations will be had. It looks like it’s going to be a few weeks for him and we’ll have more to report on that later in the week."

While the offense is banged up, the defense should be gaining bodies on the pass rush. Harbaugh added that outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo are coming off their respective 'reserve' lists.

"They’ll both be activated and available. I think Tyus will be ready to play," he said.

Expect Bowser to make his season debut next Monday night, when the Ravens visit New Orleans. Bowser (Achilles) is currently on the reserved/physically unable to perform list. Ojabo (Achilles) is currently on the reserve/non-football injury list.

