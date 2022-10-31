Watch Now
Report: Ravens trade for All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith

Stew Milne/AP
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith (58) runs off the field at halftime of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Posted at 4:11 PM, Oct 31, 2022
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have traded for All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith.

According to ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Ravens acquired Smith by giving the Chicago Bears their 2023 second- and fifth round draft picks.

Smith is leading the league in tackles this season, and has over the last five seasons, on Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner has more.

With the addition of Smith, and the returns of linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo, the Ravens are filling in much needed depth.

Will the Ravens make anymore moves before the deadline?

