Young yearning for bright lights of NCAA Tournament

COLLEGE PARK, Md — This is the week every college basketball coach and player dreams about: NCAA Tournament week. The University of Maryland men's basketball team once again has its dancing shoes on, ready to mingle with the Mountaineers of West Virginia.

Jahmir Young has waited his whole life for this moment. He wants to make the most of it.

"It’s always been a dream to make it to the NCAA Tournament," he said. "To be able to do that in my first year and Coach [Kevin Willard’s] first year it’s just exciting. Not really satisfying but it’s a good feeling."

Yeah, Young and his teammates want to make a run. WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner went 1-on-1 with the Terps guard on Monday. The Prince George’s County native leads his team in scoring, assists and steals. The Terrapins are the No. 8 seed in the South region and meet No. 9 WVU on Thursday at 12:15pm in Birmingham, Alabama.

Young came home to Maryland after playing three years at Charlotte to accomplish just this. He is ready to shine.

What is he looking forward to most about being in the NCAA Tournament environment?

"Probably just the lights, just being under the lights, playing on TV where everybody is watching you."

Like when he watched his favorite Maryland teams growing up. Some of his favorite tournament memories came flooding back on Monday.

"Greivis Vasquez, watching Anthony Cowan, Melo Trimble, just watching great guards that came through here," he said.

Now he is the next great guard ready to make a memory against West Virginia.

"I think it’s going to be a great matchup. They are physical. They get after it just like we do. They are talented. We are talented. So, it’s going to be a great matchup. It’s going to be a dog fight."

