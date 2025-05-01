Towson men's lacrosse team seeks second consecutive CAA championship

TOWSON, Md — The Towson men's lacrosse team continues its dominance in the Colonial Athletic Association, completing a second consecutive undefeated conference season and extending their winning streak to 18 games dating back to 2023.

The Tigers begin their quest for a second consecutive conference championship this Thursday with a home matchup against Hofstra at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

"Oh, I'm super pumped. I mean, this is just what dreams are made of; like, it's just a lot of fun. Come out with your guys supposed to be good weather. Can't ask for anything better," said Sam Morin, senior long stick midfielder.

Thursday will be the final home game for seniors like Chop Gallagher, a senior midfielder.

Both seniors are excited about the possibility of making history by repeating as CAA champions and advancing deep into the NCAA tournament.

"Coming in with these guys, it's been really fun to work towards what we what we've become; really, just winning two rings is much better than one," said Gallagher.

"Honestly, as a kid, you always dream about winning a national championship, especially when you play lacrosse. So it would be really special," said Morin.

Thursday's matchup against Hofstra will be the second time these two programs face off within the last five days. Towson won last Saturday's contest 9 to 7.

"Beating a team twice will be tough, but it's all about changing the game plan, knowing what's coming, and being prepared," said Gallagher.

Leading the Tigers on their championship quest is CAA co-coach of the Year Shawn Nadelen, who is looking to capture the program's 10th conference title since joining the CAA in 2002.

"It's tremendous for the program to be able to be in pursuit of that, um, and that's what we've talked about from, from the start. We're not defending anything, you know; we're continuing to pursue and continuing to move forward and know that this year, um, is, is this team's year, and we're we're working towards the, you know, the, the CAA championship," said Nadelen.

The opening face-off will be at 4 o'clock against Hofstra at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.