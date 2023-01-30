Tough test awaits Terps on Tuesday

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland men's basketball team looks to sweep its three-game home stand when the Terrapins take the floor on Tuesday night against No. 21 Indiana.

First-year head coach Kevin Willard has his guys rolling as they get into the meat of the conference schedule. The Terps (14-7, 5-5) are coming off a couple consecutive blowout wins. They beat Wisconsin last Wednesday 73-55. They demolished Nebraska on Saturday 82-63. The victory over the Cornhuskers marked Maryland's largest margin of victory in a Big Ten game since it beat Rutgers 79-59 on Feb. 28, 2017.

Now incoming are the Hoosiers (15-6, 6-4) and matchup nightmare Trayce Jackson-Davis. The 6-9 senior forward is averaging 19.6 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, 27.3 and 13.8 in his last four games.

Over the last 30 seasons only Jackson-Davis and Tim Duncan have averaged at least 19 points, 9 boards and 3 blocks per game.

"He is the best player in the country right now," said Willard. "He gets everyone else shots. He is a willing passer. He is an unbelievable rebounder. He pushes the ball up in transition. He is really, really tough in the mid-post area. He is almost impossible if he posts up in the middle of the lane. They have very good players, top to bottom, but he is the best college basketball player in the country right now."

"He is a special talent. He is going to be a big time player in the NBA, for sure," added Terps forward Patrick Emilien. "So, I’m really excited. [It’s] just a good test for me and my defensive capabilities."

The Terps will try to snap I.U.’s five-game winning streak. Maryland has momentum too. Their past two games are the first time in 13 years they have posted back-to-back 15-plus point wins in league play. It also marked the largest margin of victories in back-to-back Big Ten games since Maryland joined the league in 2014-15.

Tip-off on Tuesday night is set for 9:00 p.m.

