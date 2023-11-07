Tip time for Terps

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland men's basketball team tips off its 105th season on Tuesday night when the Terps host Mount St. Mary’s (Emittsburg).

Kevin Willard starts his second season leading Maryland. His Terrapins are expected to make a run at a Big Ten Title and the head coach is curious to see how it all comes together in game one against a Mount team that boasts an expected starting lineup with three seniors and a grad student.

"Having everyone out there, against a veteran team that knows how to run their stuff, that’s the biggest thing I’m looking for is seeing when we get different lineups in there, that we haven’t played with, how they react," said Willard. "It’s going to be a good test for us right off the bat."

It will also be a good test for the Terrapins' returning “big three” of fifth-year guard Jahmir Young, fifth-year forward Donta Scott and Julian Reese. The forward from Baltimore averaged 11.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season. But he also ran into foul trouble in several games. That is something Reese has worked on heading into his junior year.

"I think he is a little bit more mature," said Willard. "I think he understands his value when he is on the court (compared) to when he is off."

Game one will also see the debut of the top-15 recruiting class of guard DeShawn Harris-Smith, forward Jamie Kaiser, Jr., and guard out of Baltimore, Jahnathan Lamothe. Through preseason practices the freshmen impressed Willard with their skill and work ethic.

"A lot of young kids think they are competitive and then they get to this level and they realize they are not," said the head coach. "These guys have come in and they have battled every day."

The Terps have won 46 consecutive home openers, which is the third-longest streak in the nation. Tip time on Tuesday is set for 7:00 p.m.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook